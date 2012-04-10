Drunken rant caused brief standoff in northeast KC

Police say a drunken rant caused a brief standoff in northeast Kansas City on Tuesday night.

Neighbors called police just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, saying the man was waving a rifle around his house near St. John and Wheeling avenues. They claim he said he would kill anyone who came near.

The man eventually put his rifle back in the house.

"The problem was there was a fence in front of the house that kind of went all the way around it, and it was hard for the officers to actually - if they would have ran up to him, he would have had a chance to get back in the house," Kansas City Police Department spokesman Darin Snapp said. "So that is why we took our time. We had all the time in the world since he wasn't armed towards the end of it."



Police finally arrested the man after an hour. No one was hurt in the standoff, and the man is currently getting a mental evaluation.



