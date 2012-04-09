KU's Robinson declares for NBA draft

After playing three seasons at Kansas, star forward Thomas Robinson will forego his senior season by declaring for the NBA draft.

With coach Bill Self by his side, Robinson made the formal announcement Monday at Allen Fieldhouse.

"First, I just want to thank everybody for coming out and caring so much about what I am going to do. I have been blessed enough to have the option to forgo my senior season and enter the NBA draft," Thomas Robinson said.



Robinson gave up his final year of collegiate eligibility to finish his career as the 55th Jayhawk to score 1,000 points in a career.

"If I could find a way, I wouldn't mind staying here because who wouldn't care to stay here? I feel like it is the best place, other than home, and now it's my second home. I have a family here, so it wasn't that easy," Robinson said.



The 6'10" Washington, D.C., native finished his Kansas career with 1,026 points, 763 rebounds, 100 assists, 74 blocks and 32 double-doubles. His 763 career rebounds rank 14th all-time, while his 32 double-doubles rank seventh.

Robinson was a unanimous Associated Press first-team All-American, becoming the first since Oklahoma's Blake Griffin in 2009. Robinson was the lone unanimous selection in 2011-12 and is Kansas' first AP first-team All-American since Wayne Simien in 2005.

He was part of three Big 12 regular-season championships, two Big 12 Championship titles, two Elite Eights and one Final Four at Kansas.

Robinson lost just one time in Allen Fieldhouse, posting a three-year record of 50-1. His overall three-year Kansas record of 100-13 are the most wins in a three-year period at Kansas.

Robinson will leave Lawrence after guiding the 2011-12 team to an appearance in the National Championship game and an overall record of 32-7.

Coming into college as a basketball player, Robinson said a national championship should be a goal and it definitely was one for him.

"Besides that, I feel like I did everything I wanted to do plus more. Coach Self kept telling that I didn't have enough time to think about what I've accomplished. Looking back on it though, it was a great experience and I wouldn't trade it for anything," Robinson said.



