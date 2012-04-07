Bike Share KC offers easy way to commute

If you're tired of always hunting for a parking space downtown, you'll soon have an easier way to commute.

The organizers of a new bicycle sharing program showed off what they have planned Friday. The Bike Share KC program will offer people the chance to rent a bike for quick trips all across Kansas City, MO.

Dozens of people came to the Crossroads District to check out the idea Friday, and they liked what they saw.

"I think it's cool if I came down here (to the Crossroads District) and wanted to ride down from Rivermarket up here to the Crossroads area, I think it would be a fun thing to do," said Malisa Wacker, a KCMO resident.

Organizers hope to be up and running by this summer's All-Star game.

