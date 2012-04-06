5 people sent to hospital after wreck off I-35

A wreck in Johnson County on Friday evening has sent five people to the hospital.

The crash, just off of I-35 at 75th Street and Frontage Road, happened about 6 p.m.

Witnesses told police a Green Honda Accord and a Red Ford Windstar Van collided in the intersection when the van attempted to turn southbound onto Frontage Road. Both vehicles were traveling with a green light, but witnesses said the van did not yield to the car.

Two passengers were ejected from the van.

Police said, after the collision, the Honda veered to the south and struck a Purple Chrysler PT Cruiser, which was stopped at the intersection.

The Honda had three occupants, all ranging in age from 17 to 22 years old. The male driver and female passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The van also had three occupants. Its 20-year-old driver and 24-year-old passenger were ejected and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The van's other passenger wasn't injured.

Nobody from the PT Cruiser was injured.

The Traffic Safety Unit is conducting the investigation.

