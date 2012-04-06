Neighborhood buzzing with a crash, arrest and drive-by shooting

In an update to a story Chopper Five flew over about 6 p.m. Friday, police pursued a man who later crashed at East 57th Street and Swope Parkway.

The man was taken to city jail after he was released from the hospital, where he was under police guard.

Police say he wrecked at 57th and Swope Parkway, just two blocks after police hit their emergency lights to stop him. A group of undercover tactical officers with the street narcotics unit were trying to stop him, though they wouldn't say why.

"All of a sudden I heard this, like somebody on their brakes or something. I came out, then I heard a boom. This car had sideswiped that pole, must have jumped that curb right there, and went up in the yard and hit that house and, all of a sudden, you see a big flash of light. I thought Jesus was coming back down. You know Sunday's Easter," said witness Joyce Hollinger.

The burst of light likely came when the driver ripped a cable connecting a power pole to the ground. Police said the car, a rental, stopped just short of doing serious damage to a house located on a corner of the intersection, thanks to the tire folding in from hitting the curb. No one but the suspect was hurt.

"This could have been a disaster. He slid up over a curb, took out, obviously, took out his front tires, went up through a yard and collided with the house itself. If anybody had been on the sidewalk, in the yard, or maybe even in the house, we could be looking at some very serious injuries," said Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the Kansas City Police Department.

Even the driver, police said, had minor injuries. They said he had no passengers and is currently in custody for felony eluding, though further charges could be added.

In an unrelated incident in the same area, just a mile and a half away from that scene, police investigated a shooting a short time later. They said a man was walking at East 55th and Woodland Ave. when a car drove by and started firing. The man was hit but should be OK. Police said the victim doesn't want to prosecute.



