No criminal investigation into cause of Liberty house explosion

Little is left after a house exploded in Liberty on Friday morning.

The three-bedroom house was a rental home and no one was living inside it, authorities told KCTV5. The explosion occurred just before 6:30 a.m.

The home is at 807 Marilynn Ave. The subdivision is just west of Highway 291 and south of downtown Liberty.

No injuries were reported.

Liberty fire received several 911 calls from residents who felt the explosion. Debris including glass, insulation and roof shingles was spread far, but firefighters found few flames when they arrived.

The Liberty fire chief said some nearby homes had their windows blown out.

"I thought it was a lightning strike and there was a bang," Rosalie Carpenter said. "But this was worse. It sounded like a bomb went off. I jumped out of bed. My daughter said, 'Are you alright?' She said, 'Get out of here!'"



They ran outside of their home fearing gas or something else would set their house on fire.

Other neighbors also said they woke to a loud boom and were scared about what they would find.

"It lifted my bed three to four inches off the floor," Heidi Wynn said. "And it just shook the house and rattled windows and scared my daughter."

Investigators are still working to determine an exact cause, but say the cause was not criminal in nature.

No one has lived inside the home for several months.

One neighbor was sleeping next door. Her wall was about 10 feet away. She woke to a loud and large boom that blasted her bedroom windows and knocked over items in her home.

Neighbors repeatedly told KCTV5 that they are amazed and glad no one was injured.

The homeowner, who is out of town, had been trying to sell the house before Friday's explosion.



