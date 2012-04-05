MHP makes arrest after man found dead in driveway - KCTV5 News

ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol have made an arrest in connection to a homicide in Andrew County.  They, along with other law enforcement agencies, arrested Vance Gossett, 41, of St. Joseph, MO.

Kenneth Dale Wilson Jr., 41, was found dead outside his home at about 6 a.m. Friday. The body was found in the driveway at 177117 County Rd. 361 by his mother.

Wilson had called his mother at about 5 a.m. and she didn't answer. When she was unable to reach him, she went to the house and found her son.

The cause of death has not been said, but officials have considered Wilson's death a homicide since early on in their investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Gossett has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. No bond has been set.

The crime occurred north of St. Joseph in rural Andrew County. This is the first homicide in Andrew County since May 2009.

