Charges announced in stabbing that left 1 dead

One man is dead and two others were seriously hurt after police said they were stabbed in a house at East 85th Street and Wayne Avenue. Friday, the Jackson County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man has been charged in the stabbings.

Henry R. Ramirez faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

At one point police were looking for the suspect who ran away on foot, but KCTV5 photojournalist Bill Lindsay was rolling when a man, believed to be Ramirez, arrived on scene and was taken into custody. Kansas City police said the man seen on video struggling with police is a possible suspect in the stabbing and homicide. He was placed in the back of the van where those on scene could still hear him banging against the inside of the van walls.

Police said about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the area for a stabbing. They found Thomas C. Willis, a man in his 50s dead, and a man in his 20s suffering from stab wounds along with a man in his 50s also barely conscious from stab wounds.



"That's still under investigation. We have detectives headed to the hospital to talk with those victims, that's if they are able to speak," said Sgt. Stacey Graves with the KCMO Police Department when police were still investigating a motive.

According to court records, Ramirez on Thursday, upset over his marriage, stabbed the three people at the home on Wayne Avenue, not far from the home of a relative of Ramirez.

Witnesses said Ramirez left the relative's residence, went to the home on Wayne and attacked the three men, leaving Willis dead on the living room floor. Another man was found in the basement, unable to speak, and a third victim was found with multiple wounds. That victim told a witness that Ramirez "…stabbed me, he stabbed us all."

Ramirez was taken into custody later in the day. He had cuts on his hands and apparent blood on his hands and coveralls.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.

