Teens flooding Country Club Plaza again

Big issues on the Country Club Plaza are coming back up after a mob of teens flooded the shopping center last weekend, and it turned dangerous.

Hundreds of teenagers were here on the Plaza last Saturday night, and it didn't take long for things to get out of hand after reports came in of shots fired.

Police say the shooting happened near a parking garage at the intersection of West 47th St. and Pennsylvania Ave. No one was hurt, but three people were taken into custody.

This was not the first time hundreds of teenagers have swarmed the Plaza. Kansas City, MO, Mayor Sly James was getting a look at the problem firsthand last summer when there was another shooting.

That got the attention of the city council, which moved quickly to enact stricter curfews for minors during the summer months.

But many say those measures don't go far enough.

"If they start doing something like they do in Westport there might be less things happening. There is no line of security down here to me," Plaza customer Sade Spencer said.



And Spencer's opinion was echoed by some Plaza business owners.

Curt Diebel runs a retail shop and expressed frustration over the fact that there doesn't seem to be a simple solution to the problem.

"As a Plaza merchant, are we concerned? Certainly. Are we doing all we can? Yes. Is there an easy answer? No. Our hands are tied on a number of things we can and can't do," Diebel said.

James spoke on the issue this week, saying many times parents make the problem worse by driving their children to the Plaza. The mayor says that has to stop.

"Understand that having kids running around the Plaza, even if they are not part of the problem, they may be the ones who suffer. We will enforce the law, and parents will be fined if kids are caught out after curfew," Kansas City, MO, Mayor Sly James said.

Parents could be slapped with a $500 fine if their kids are caught out after curfew. City leaders are hoping that will help encourage parents to keep a closer eye on their kids.



That stricter curfew for minors takes effect after Memorial Day. Anyone under the age of 16 must be off the streets by 10 p.m. Those who are 16 and 17 have until 11 p.m. to make it home.

