Wanted: Maurice White - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Maurice White

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Maurice White Maurice White
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Maurice White is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The original crime occurred during 2004 in Kansas City, KS, and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of North 12th St. and Waverly Ave. in KCK, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

White is currently a registered sex offender in Kansas.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.