Wanted: Maurice White

Maurice White is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The original crime occurred during 2004 in Kansas City, KS, and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of North 12th St. and Waverly Ave. in KCK, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

White is currently a registered sex offender in Kansas.

