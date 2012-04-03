Campaign 2017: Kansas City area election results - KCTV5

Campaign 2017 | Election Returns
CAMPAIGN 2017

Campaign 2017: Kansas City area election results

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Keep track of live results from local races and questions from multiple cities around the metro. Here are the latest election returns.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.