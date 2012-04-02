Missouri Election Returns

|Grandview Question
|Yes
|957
|56%
|No
|745
|44%
|Kansas City Question 1
|Yes
|49,950
|75%
|No
|16,378
|25%
|Kansas City Question 2
|Yes
|53,235
|82%
|No
|11,688
|18%
|Kansas City Question 3
|Yes
|52,787
|81%
|No
|12,034
|19%
|Garden City Question
|Yes
|53
|53%
|No
|47
|47%
|Archie Question
|Yes
|59
|72%
|No
|23
|28%
|Peculiar Question
|Yes
|242
|58%
|No
|174
|42%
|Loch Lloyd Question
|Yes
|37
|73%
|No
|14
|27%
|Raymore Question 1
|Yes
|897
|83%
|No
|179
|17%
|Raymore Question 2
|Yes
|552
|52%
|No
|514
|48%
|Raymore Question 1
|Yes
|692
|64%
|No
|381
|36%
|Raymore Question 4
|Yes
|955
|89%
|No
|121
|11%
|Raymore Question 5
|Yes
|838
|78%
|No
|237
|22%
|Raymore Question 6
|Yes
|772
|73%
|No
|291
|27%
|Raymore Question 7
|Yes
|924
|87%
|No
|139
|13%
|Raymore Question 8
|Yes
|625
|59%
|No
|438
|41%
|Raymore Question 9
|Yes
|639
|61%
|No
|404
|39%
|Raymore Question 10
|Yes
|789
|74%
|No
|272
|26%
|Raymore Question 11
|Yes
|817
|77%
|No
|242
|23%
|Raymore Question 12
|Yes
|901
|85%
|No
|164
|15%
|Raymore Question 13
|Yes
|752
|71%
|No
|303
|29%
|Raymore Question 14
|Yes
|788
|75%
|No
|263
|25%
|Raymore Question 15
|Yes
|892
|84%
|No
|170
|16%
|Raymore Question 16
|Yes
|876
|82%
|No
|187
|18%
|Northmoor Question
|No
|25
|83%
|Yes
|5
|17%
|Lawson Question
|Yes
|22
|88%
|No
|3
|12%
|Holt Question
|Yes
|11
|65%
|No
|6
|35%
|MO State Senator Dist. 8
|Mike Cierpiot R
|12,851
|50%
|Hillary Shields D
|10,869
|43%
|Jacob Turk I
|1,806
|7%
