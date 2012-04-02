Missouri Election Returns - KCTV5 News

Missouri Elections


Last updated: 05-27-2018 04:10 PM CDT
Grandview Question
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 95756%
  No 74544%
Kansas City Question 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 49,95075%
  No 16,37825%
Kansas City Question 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 53,23582%
  No 11,68818%
Kansas City Question 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 52,78781%
  No 12,03419%
Garden City Question
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 5353%
  No 4747%
Archie Question
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 5972%
  No 2328%
Peculiar Question
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 24258%
  No 17442%
Loch Lloyd Question
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 3773%
  No 1427%
Raymore Question 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 89783%
  No 17917%
Raymore Question 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 55252%
  No 51448%
Raymore Question 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 69264%
  No 38136%
Raymore Question 4
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 95589%
  No 12111%
Raymore Question 5
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 83878%
  No 23722%
Raymore Question 6
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 77273%
  No 29127%
Raymore Question 7
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 92487%
  No 13913%
Raymore Question 8
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 62559%
  No 43841%
Raymore Question 9
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 63961%
  No 40439%
Raymore Question 10
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 78974%
  No 27226%
Raymore Question 11
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 81777%
  No 24223%
Raymore Question 12
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 90185%
  No 16415%
Raymore Question 13
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 75271%
  No 30329%
Raymore Question 14
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 78875%
  No 26325%
Raymore Question 15
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 89284%
  No 17016%
Raymore Question 16
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 87682%
  No 18718%
Northmoor Question
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  No 2583%
  Yes 517%
Lawson Question
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 2288%
  No 312%
Holt Question
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
  Yes 1165%
  No 635%
MO State Senator Dist. 8
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
 Mike Cierpiot R12,85150%
 Hillary Shields D10,86943%
 Jacob Turk I1,8067%

