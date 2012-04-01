3 in custody after shots fired on the Plaza - KCTV5 News

3 in custody after shots fired on the Plaza

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Three people are in custody in connection to a late night shooting on the Country Club Plaza.

Officers say they were nearby when shots rang out about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the popular Kansas City shopping district.

So far there has been no reports of any injuries, and police are not saying what charges the three suspects could face.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.