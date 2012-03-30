Mother increases reward after son's murder

A metro mother whose son was murdered two months ago is desperate to find answers, and she is adding even more money to the reward fund.

Michelle Gordon has contributed an additional $500 to the reward fund being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest in murder of her son, DeJaun O. Gordon, at East 21st Street and Montgall Avenue on March 30.

The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline and the Kansas City, MO, Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for the homicide.



Police found Gordon, 29, of Kansas City, MO, dead on the sidewalk, shot several times. Police have very few clues to go on.

"We need a phone call to come in because they have to verify a couple little small details. So if we could just get somebody that was in that area to just call in and give us what we need, and that is closure," Michelle Gordon said.



Police don't know what led up to the shooting and they have no suspects at this time. Witnesses could only describe the suspects as unknown black men.



Gordon's death was the 29th homicide of 2012.

The additional $500 brings the total up to a possible $1,500 for information leading to an arrest.

"We are going to keep trying get that reward money bigger until somebody will finally say, ‘OK, lets get this monster off the street.' Because if we don't, it is going to happened to somebody else's family," DeJaun Gordon's uncle, Daryl Gordon said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

