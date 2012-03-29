Thursday's sun expected to bring severe storms

The National Weather Service says the Kansas City area is under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday night.

The weather service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri until 11 p.m. This includes northeast Kansas and extreme northwestern Missouri. Counties included are Atchison County in Kansas and Buchanan County in Missouri.



From 7 p.m. onward, severe storms are possible, said KCTV5 Chief Meteorologist Chris Suchan.

The severe weather threat will continue until midnight. Suchan said supercells are possible. The storms would bring large hail, damaging winds and possibly an isolated tornado or two.

The most ideal areas for strong storms are from northeast Kansas to St. Joseph to Maryville to Cameron as a small area of low pressure approaches.

Storms have begun firing in Nebraska.



