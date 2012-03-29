3 suspicious packages reported within a couple hours in Leavenworth

A bizarre investigation is under way in Leavenworth as police said they keep getting reports about suspicious packages around the city but they all turn out to be nothing.

So far, the suspicious packages left in front of churches, on benches and door steps have turned out to be harmless, but Leavenworth police said they can't take a chance treating them as if they were nothing.

Leavenworth police have been busy. In the past three days they've worked six suspicious packages calls. In each case, boxes that didn't belong were found in front of churches, similar to one that was found Thursday on the corner of 2nd Avenue near Pilgrim United Church of Christ.

"Every single time a person has seen it, in its location and the way they were constructed, they were concerned enough to call authorities," said Pat Kitchens, the Leavenworth police chief.

Kitchens said previous packages have been found to contain clothing and no contents were threatening or dangerous. Police are exploring the motives behind the calls and said, whether it's been done by pranksters or are a political message, it's costing the city.

"It is a significant devotion of resources to make sure people are kept safe, that's the primary focus," said Kitchens.

Police said they must pull out all the stops when a suspicious package is reported and that means securing the scene, evacuations and calling bomb technicians, standby fire and ambulances in case of an explosion.

"We won't be lazy, (we'll) continue to follow protocol, be safe and make sure that we do it right," he said.

Three of the suspicious package calls were all Thursday. The first call came in just after noon and the locations weren't far from the Leavenworth police station. One was reported downtown near 5th and Delaware Street, another near 2nd Avenue and Arch Street and a third near Pennsylvania Street. All were reported nearly an hour after the other.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.