Arrested: David Kline

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

David Kline was wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for electronic solicitation of a minor for indecent purposes.

The original offense occurred in Johnson County, KS, during 2006 and involved the solicitation of a minor for indecent sexual purposes by contacting victim by computer.

A KCTV5 viewer saw the request for assistance in locating Kline and contacted the authorities. He was arrested by Garnett police inside a home without incidence.

Kline is a registered sex offender in Kansas.

