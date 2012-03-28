KU fans put best breasts forward with #kuboobs

"#kuboobs started when we were playing Missouri at the end of February ... and I thought they needed a little extra help," said Tiffany Kent.

The hashtag is growing more popular by the minute, and the woman who started it is hoping it will bring the Jayhawks a little extra luck.

There is a unique hashtag that is trending on Twitter, and if anyone is a University of Kansas fan, they have probably seen it.

Warning: This story may not be appropriate for children.

More pictures are being added by the minute on Twitter it seems, all with the now familiar hashtag #kuboobs.



So she helped by taking a quick picture of herself, chest only, just the Jayhawk on her T-shirt.

"It is like boobs. What else could there be?" said Kent.

And it worked.

"We came back from a 19-point deficit to win," said Kent.

Kent says she never dreamed just how popular it would be.

"One of my friends tweeted me and said, 'you should see the #kuboobs that you started.' and I was like, 'what are you talking about?' All of a sudden they're everywhere," said Kent.

Everywhere is an understatement. Time stamps show someone out there in Twitterland is hashtagging tweets with #kuboobs at least every few minutes, and the pictures are adding up.

Women of all ages, men and even statues all having one thing in common: they are all KU fans.

Kent, whose Twitter handle is "mommyloveswine" says her Twitter followers are growing like crazy, especially after a stint on 96.5FM The Buzz.

"Since talking to Afentra yesterday, I've picked up 300 followers, but since this started about 850," said Kent.

It has not all been positive feedback for Kent, but she says that is OK with her.

"I did have one friend imply it might not be the classiest thing to do, but in my mind, it is fun and it is a good time to be a KU fan ... if you don't like #kuboobs, you don't have to look at them," said Kent.

Kent says plans are already underway to eventually get donations for breast cancer research through the use of that incredibly popular hashtag.

