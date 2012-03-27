School district to appeal judge's ruling allowing authors of racist blog back in school

The Lee's Summit School District said they will appeal to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in response to a judge's ruling that allows the student authors of a controversial blog to return to school.

In December, two students were suspended for 180 days from Lee's Summit North High School after they were found to be the authors of a blog that made racially charged comments about other students.

Last week, a judge ordered their suspension be postponed as he gave a stay of suspension ruling. The twin brothers were allowed to return to school April 9.

During last week's ruling, the judge said he didn't see any evidence that the bloggers' return to school would do harm to the school or the students.

The twins' lawyer said this case is about free speech and the district is violating their First Amendment rights. The students said they vented their frustrations about their school and classmates while in the privacy of their homes on their personal computers.

In their lawsuit against the Lee's Summit School District, the boys said they were honor students who had participated in band and theater programs. They said they had no history of serious disciplinary issues and shouldn't have been suspended. The boys said the suspension would have destroyed their chances to get scholarships and jeopardize their college and career aspirations. Their attorney argued their futures would have been irreparably damaged if they weren't allowed back into school and the music and theater programs.

The school district said there was some access to the blog from school computers and the words in the posts disrupted school. Their attorney said the website contained highly explicit sexual material and racially insensitive remarks.

