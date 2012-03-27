Shred, recycle old electronics, documents today

Looking to dispose that old computer or broken TV sitting in the basement and don't know what to do with it?

Well, one option is recycling.

KCTV5 is teaming up with a local company to help with some spring cleaning.

Every day, the workers at ProShred take hard drives out of old computers and put them in the crusher.

"It takes the drive and it takes the platters that contain the data and it basically crushes the platters and makes them unreadable so data can never be taken off that drive ever again," said ProShred Security owner Todd McCullough.



Todd McCullough owns ProShred near 79th and Nieman Road in Lenexa. They collect old, unused electronics, and they either refurbish it or tear it apart, separating all the components into different boxes. It is then shipped to a recycling plant in St. Louis.

"Metal gets turned down to metal to the manufacturing process, plastics get reused," said McCullough.

Besides recycling old electronics, ProShred also shreds documents, and they do it onsite with a mobile shredding unit.

ProShred owns four of these industrial trucks armed with shredding knives that go around the city and destroy sensitive documents from businesses.

After the documents go through the shredder and are pushed in the back of the truck, they basically have been shredded to small pieces.

The paper is then recycled and turned to pulp. Todd says with businesses like his willing to go the extra mile to recycle papers and electronics, we, too, should go make the effort to recycle.

"We're starting to see that people are very conscious about protecting the environment for themselves and their kids," said McCullough. "We don't want this stuff in our landfill."

Anyone can bring their old electronics and documents to the KCTV5 studios Thursday to get them shredded, destroyed and recycled.

ProShred will be onsite from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will shred documents for free, but they are charging $10 to take computers and TVs to cover the labor of recycling it.

