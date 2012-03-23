SUV plunges into swollen creek

No one was seriously injured when an SUV plunged into a rain-swollen creek.

The SUV fell into the creek at 129th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Firefighters rushed to the scene. The driver was shaken up but did not suffer serious injuries.

Raymore-based GT tow company pulled the vehicle from the creek. The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. Friday.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.