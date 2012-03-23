Neighbors complain woman hoarding cats again

Neighbors have complained to Kansas City authorities that a Northland woman is hoarding cats again.

Animal Control officers went to Delores Metcalf's home Thursday after receiving complaints that she had three outdoor cats she was feeding on her porch. Animal control seized a pregnant cat.

David Park, director of neighborhood and community services, said the city obtained a search warrant to seize any cats in excess of the four allowed by a judge last year. Metcalf refused to come to the door and the city didn't want to force entry.

Metcalf told KCTV5 that she has seven cats.

"They let me have four and I only have seven," she said.

Animal control said they plan to return Friday but Metcalf said they won't find any cats.

"When they come back tomorrow, they won't find any cats here," she said, adding that she would take them to a "farm."

Neighbors said Metcalf is apparently living inside the home, which has been condemned. She was given a six-month permit to work on repairs to the home during daylight hours, but it expired Thursday.

The woman said she couldn't do the work because the seizure of her cats has upset her too much.

Marzella Blackmon said the deplorable conditions at Metcalf's residence are creating problems in the neighborhood, including strong odors and a roach infestation.

"It impacts the whole neighborhood," Blackmon said.

More than 150 cats were seized last summer from Metcalf's home. About 75 were put up for adoption. The rest died because of their poor health.



