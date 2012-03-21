Arrested: Donzell Moore

Donzell Moore was wanted on a Jackson County, MO, probation violation for rape.

Moore was arrested on May 16 in Kansas City, KS, after a tip from a KCTV5 viewer was phoned into the TIPS Hotline.



The original crime occurred in Kansas City, MO, during 2009 and involved the sexual assault of an adult woman.

Moore's last known address was in the area of North 13th Street and Washington Boulevard in Kansas City, KS.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

