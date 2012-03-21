Woman dead after fatal crash in Bonner Springs - KCTV5 News

Woman dead after fatal crash in Bonner Springs

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -

A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Kansas Hwy. 7.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman was driving south on K-7 and lost control of the car while she was braking for a stop light.

Her vehicle jumped the raised center median, and she was broadsided by a second vehicle traveling northbound on K-7.

Authorities are still investigating, but believe at this time that weather may have played a factor in the accident.

Investigators say the man in the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital for his injuries and is expected to recover.

All lanes of northbound and southbound K-7 opened about 12:45 p.m. after the wreck.

