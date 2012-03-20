Locals react to earthquake in Mexico, try to get word on family

A strong 7.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico Tuesday afternoon, sending residents and visitors scrambling into the streets. People in the Kansas City metro with family in Mexico spent the day trying to find any information on how their family members were doing.

KCTV5's Sandra Olivas spoke with several families in the Kansas City area Tuesday who have been worried about relatives who live in Mexico City. They said getting in touch with them has been difficult since the telephone system in some parts stopped working after the quake hit.

There were very scary moments in Mexico after the powerful earthquake hit in central and southern parts of the country. At least one building in Mexico City is on the verge of collapse.

Leticia Pardo, who owns Pardo's Mexican Restaurant on Southwest Boulevard, said she is worried about her cousins and other relatives who live in Mexico City.

"While working here I found out that it happened. It is very worrisome. I'm worried because it's a tragedy, whatever occurred," she said.

Pardo said her relatives survived the deadly earthquake that hit the region back in 1985 and she plans to keep watching the news and will continue trying to reach her relatives by phone because there are still many unanswered questions.

"I want to know exactly what happened, if the people are OK, and if there is any major destruction," she said.

KCTV5 News also checked with local travel agents regarding concerns about spring break tourists. Acendas Travel Agent Kathy Sudeikis said the region that felt Tuesday's quake is not recommended for tourists right now because of the violence in it.

"This earthquake is hitting in and near Mexico City, Oaxaca and those kinds of places and even close to Acapulco. These are not traditional tourist destinations, so it's not something we are worried about at the moment," said Sudeikis.

Hours after the shaking at noon local time, there were still no reports of death or serious injury.

The deadly earthquake in 1985 killed thousands and injured thousands more in Mexico City.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.