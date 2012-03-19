Confrontation at park turns violent, leaves 1 dead - KCTV5 News

Confrontation at park turns violent, leaves 1 dead

Words between men led to a shootout and a shotgun-wielding man is dead.

Police say two men were at a park when a man pulled up in a car and got out. He got into a verbal dispute. The third man went to his vehicle and pulled out a shotgun, opening fire.

At least one of the two men pulled out a gun and returned fire. The man with the shotgun, 18-year-old Rio Barnes Jauregui-Ellis, died at the park from his injuries. The two men then took off.

Witnesses said one of the men may have been hit by a blast from the shotgun. Police believe this could be a justified shooting and are searching for the two men.

Police are checking with area emergency rooms in an attempt to find the injured man.

Shots were reported at 4:05 p.m. at Budd Park near Denver Avenue in Kansas City.

Jauregui-Ellis died beside a trail at the park.

