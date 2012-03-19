Wreck slows down section of I-35 in Northland - KCTV5 News

Wreck slows down section of I-35 in Northland

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A section of northbound Interstate 35 is closed because of a wreck.

All lanes at Chouteau Trafficway are closed to northbound motorists. This comes after a car and semi collided just after 3 p.m.

Southbound lanes are slow because emergency crews are in at least one lane.

Kansas City police say injuries in the crash were minor.

