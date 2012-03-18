Gram & Dun's Sweet Tea Pork

Sweet Tea Pork: Gram & Dun, Gastropub Restaurant on the Country Club Plaza

1 quart water

2 orange pekoe tea bags, preferably Luzianne or Lipton

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon molasses

1/2 small onion, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons whole coriander seeds

2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns

6 whole allspice berries

6 whole cloves

4 cloves garlic, mashed flat with the back of a knife

4 sprigs thyme

2 sprigs rosemary

1 bay leaf, preferably fresh

2 cups ice

4 (10- to 12-ounce) bone-in pork loin chops

Instructions:

In a large pot over medium high heat, combine the water, tea bags, salt, molasses, onion, coriander, peppercorns, allspice, cloves, garlic, thyme, rosemary and bay leaf. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Transfer to a sealable container. Add ice and let cool to room temperature.

Remove tea bags. Add pork chops, seal and refrigerate for 24 hours. Remove the pork chops from the brine. Pat dry with paper towels; set aside at room temperature while preheating the grill.

Prepare a charcoal fire using about 6 lbs. of charcoal and burn until the coals are completely covered with a thin coating of light gray ash, 20 to 30 minutes. Spread the coals evenly over the grill bottom, position the grill rack above the coals, and heat until medium-hot (when you can hold your hand 5 inches above the grill surface for no longer than 3 or 4 seconds). Or, for a gas grill, turn on all burners to high, close the lid and heat until very hot, 10 to 15 minutes.

Place the pork chops on the prepared grill and cook until an instant-read thermometer reaches 145 degrees, 5 to 7 minutes per side.

