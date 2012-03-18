Father, child injured in Prairie Village gas explosion

An explosion rocked a Prairie Village neighborhood, catching neighbors completely off guard Sunday morning.

The explosion happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of West 66th Terrace in Prairie Village.

A family of four escaped with only minor injuries after a gas explosion left a gaping hole left in the back wall of their home.

"What we have got is a house explosion," said Lt. Bruce Randall with the Johnson County Dire District No. 2.

Hours after the explosion rattled the otherwise calm and quiet neighborhood, firefighters put up fire line tape.

A chandelier could be seen through the huge space left after the explosion, as many of the glass covers shattered, bulbs smashed and bricks litter the roof.

Randall says the explosion was contained to only the back side of the house.

Neighbor Rhea Winslow says the explosion happened while she was on the phone with her friend.

"I live caddy corner across the street, and I was on the phone with a neighbor that lives on the next block," said Rhea Winslow. "We were just talking about the weather, and all of the sudden she said, 'oh my God there's been an explosion.'"

Winslow said she looked out and saw a lot of gray smoke coming out of the back of the house.

"I ran over and saw their daughter out on the front steps," said Winslow.

Winslow said she immediately ran across the street to see if she could help out.

"The daughter was sitting outside, she had a cut ... and she was scraped up. She was definitely shaken up a lot," said Winslow.

Winslow says paramedics also checked the father out for injuries, too.

"They brought him across the street and sat him down and it looked like it was his head, and they were looking in several different places," said Winslow.

As news spread, many neighbors started coming to check the house out. The lone second story window remained open.

Winslow says the neighborhood is pulling for the family.

"We are just hoping and praying that the family is OK," said Winslow.

Randall says investigators will return to the home Monday with the insurance company and the Kansas Gas Service to finish up their investigation.

Both the father and daughter had minor injuries, and they were treated at the scene.

