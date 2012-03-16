Asphalt truck flips on side, snarling Highway 210 traffic

An asphalt truck has flipped on its side, impacting traffic at the Highway 210 and Interstate 435 interchange on the east side of the Kansas City area.



The truck was attempting to go from westbound 210 to northbound Interstate 435 when the crash happened before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

No immediate word on injuries from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.



