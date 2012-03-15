Lenexa man faces murder charge in connection with wife's death

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has charged a Lenexa man with first-degree murder.

Dominic Camacho is accusing of strangling his wife, Leslie Camacho, inside their home on West 94th Place near Gillette Street. She was found early Wednesday after family members called police because they had not heard from them.



Camacho, 37, is being held on a $1 million bond.

Leslie Camacho was 35 years old.

She worked at the University of Kansas Hospital's Cancer Center. She processed outpatient registrations in breast imaging.

A hospital spokesman said Leslie Camacho was a valued and beloved colleague. He said her coworkers are devastated by her murder.

"Leslie worked closely with patients making sure they had the information they needed and that they kept up with their appointments," a spokesman said. "She also made sure the hospital (staff) had the information they needed."

Coworkers offered their condolences to family members including visiting her grieving parents.



Kansas City news blogger Tony Botello said Leslie Camacho was his cousin and Dominic Camacho was his childhood best friend. On his website, Botello said the couple had a tumultuous relationship.

"Obviously, Leslie was a dedicated mom, beloved daughter and granddaughter," Botello said, saying she had a quick wit and was dedicated to her family.

He said the accused killer was also devoted to his family, which included the couple's children.

"He's probably one of the most dedicated family men that I've ever known," Botello wrote. "From an early age, he helped raise his brothers and sisters and worked tirelessly to help his family at every turn. The Dominic I knew was quiet, contemplative but also quick to laugh at my many stupid jokes."

Botello said both came from families who cared deeply about them and offered support.

"The world is a bit darker because of this tragedy and it reminds me that murder in Kansas City sometimes doesn't make any sense," Botello wrote. "... I'm reminded that the people who are dying in our town have friends and family who love and care for them dearly."

Authorities said domestic violence has killed two women in the Kansas City area this week.

