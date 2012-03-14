Police vehicle T-boned in chase, 4 in suspect vehicle injured

A violent crash involving a suspect vehicle and a police van has injured at least four, including two seriously.

Police observed a car driving recklessly at 3 p.m. Wednesday at 27th Street and Troost Avenue. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver took off, said Kansas police Sgt. Bill Mahoney.

The driver drove the wrong way on 33rd Street, which is a one-way street. As a result, a supervisor advised the officers to back away, Mahoney said.

The driver continued driving recklessly and struck a police vehicle whose driver was in the area and was trying to assist with the chase. The van was T-boned.



The suspect driver has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person in the suspect vehicle has serious injuries while two others in the vehicle were injured but will recover.

Mahoney said the officer is being assessed at the scene to determine whether he should be transported to the hospital or not.

The officer was pinned in his cruiser and had to be extricated.

The crash happened near 33rd and The Paseo.

