Teen shot, nuns rush to his rescue

Police said a teen has suffered life-threatening injuries in a KCK shooting.

Two nuns that live in the neighborhood heard the 15-year-old scream for help, and they pulled him to safety until emergency crews arrived. When police arrived, they found the boy in the nun's home.

The two nuns from the Little Sisters of the Lamb Catholic order performed CPR on the boy before he was rushed to the hospital.

KCTV5's Eric Chaloux spoke to one of the nuns who said they talked with police, but she did not want to share any more about what happened.

According to KCK police, the teen was shot in the back. The boy was found in the street at Pacific Avenue and South Ferree Street shortly before 2 p.m.

Detectives have been trying to piece together what sparked the shooting ever since.

"It's a family neighborhood. There are a lot of churches in the area," said Sgt. Emmett Lockridge. "This is just a shame this occurred to a 15-year-old."

Police said the teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but just before 5 p.m. officials have improved his condition.

The teen's identity has not been released.

Investigators have not released a description of a shooter or a possible motive.



The Kansas City (KS) Police Department's Major Case Unit is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to please call 913-573-6020 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.