Wanted: Tajon Freeman

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Tajon Freeman is wanted on a Wyandotte County, KS, probation violation warrant for aggravated criminal sodomy.

He is also wanted on a Kansas parole violation for sale of dangerous drugs.

Freeman's sex offense occurred during 2007 in Kansas City, KS, and involved the sexual assault of a 12-year-old male.

His last known address was in the area of West 39th Avenue and Booth Street in Kansas City, KS, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Freeman is a registered sex offender in Kansas.

