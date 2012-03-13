Police: Woman and man dead in double shooting

Police say three children witnessed a double shooting that killed a man and a woman.

Kansas City police said three children, ages 1, 2 and 3, were inside a car when shots were fired but, amazingly, none of the children were hit. Two people, a man and a woman, are dead following the shooting.

Police said they were called to the area of East 26th Street and Cypress Avenue on a shooting just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found the woman dead in the driver's seat of the car from a gunshot wound and the man in the passenger's seat suffering serious injuries from a gunshot. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Police believe the two people were involved in a relationship but they don't know in what way. Relatives on scene said they were married but those reports are unconfirmed.

Kansas City police Chief Darrell Forte arrived shortly after the shooting as he does with most homicides. Police said a scene like Tuesday's where innocent children are involved is troubling.

"It's just really sad. Our hearts go out to the families and the children who were in the back that more than likely witnessed what happened," said Sgt. Stacey Graves with the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said they are investigating who shot whom and they cannot confirm if this was a murder-suicide at this time, but they say they are not looking for any suspects.

