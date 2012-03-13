Shoot out leads to police standoff

A shootout led to a police standoff Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 9600 block of Ditman Way about 11:30 a.m. Neighbors reported suspects running down the street shooting at each other.

Four suspects were taken into custody with at least one of the suspects armed with a gun. No one was shot.

The scene expanded to 8300 block of Bannister Road. One person was arrested.



Police feared someone related to the shootout was holed up inside a home and an Operation 100 was called.

The standoff ended before 4 p.m. Four men, three women and two children were in the residence. The adults are being questioned.



