Grain Valley teacher accused of molestation posts bond

More children saying they were molested by a Grain Valley school teacher have come forward, resulting in the filing of additional felony charges against the teacher, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.

A Grain Valley teacher accused of molesting his students has posted bond.

He was released from the Jackson County Jail on Monday after posting the full $250,000 bond. His attorneys had previously sought a reduction of his bond.

More charges have been filed against Matthew Nelson, who is accused of sodomizing and molesting young boys including in his classroom.

Additional charges have continued to be filed against Nelson as more accusers come forward. Altogether, 16 felony charges have been filed against Nelson.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says 10 children now claim that Nelson had inappropriate sexual contact with them.



He was initially charged by the Jackson County prosecutor but the charges have been superseded by indictments by a grand jury on Friday.

A Jackson County judge ordered Nelson to have no contact with his accusers and no contact with children while he is out on bond.



Nelson will next be in court on April 20 at 9 a.m.



