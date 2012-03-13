Plea for KS state dog has lost its bite

A Kansas House committee on Tuesday declined to hear a bill that would have named the cairn terrier the official state dog. The breed is best known in Kansas for playing Toto in "The Wizard of Oz."

A proposal to name a state dog has lost its bite.

Brenda Moore, of the South Central Kansas Kennel Club, originally asked State Rep. Ed Trimmer, a Democrat from Winfield, to introduce the bill.

She said she plans to conduct a statewide campaign this summer, including a petition drive to present to state politicians.

The Wichita Eagle reports Trimmer said he plans to re-introduce the bill next year. In the meantime, he will visit with Kansas schoolchildren about the process of getting the Legislature to pass a law.

