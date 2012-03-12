CBS poll: Obama's approval rating sinks to new low

Rising gas prices apparently are taking a toll on President Barack Obama's approval ratings.

The latest CBS News/New York Times survey found just 41 percent of Americans approve of the job Obama is doing as president. The survey was conducted from March 7-11.

Another 47 percent disapprove of his performance, up from 41 percent last month.

Mr. Obama's approval rating was 50 percent last month.

The economy and jobs remain the most pressing problems facing the country, according to the poll results.

Obama's job rating on the economy remains about the same as it was last month - 39 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove.

Three in four Americans think the economy is at least somewhat bad, including 30 percent who say it is very bad.

More Americans, 30 percent, say the economy is getting better; 24 percent say it is getting worse. The public's economic outlook was slightly better last month, when 34 percent said the economy was getting better.

When asked Tuesday by CBS Pittsburgh affiliate KDKA whether he can impact gas prices, Obama said, "Understandably people are frustrated when gas prices are going up, and there are things we can do, but they're not going to result, provide results overnight."

The president noted that the U.S. has reduced its dependence on foreign oil under his administration and that fuel efficiency standards for cars are being raised. The administration is exploring other ways to reduce prices, but Obama said the biggest contributor to the current high prices is rumors of war in the Middle East.

"Which is part of the reason I said a couple weeks ago let's stop with the loose talk about war," he said. "Because a lot of what's driving this is people's concern and fear that there might be major disruptions in the Middle East oil markets."

Attacks from the Republicans running to replace Obama may be having an impact on his approval rating as well. His disapproval rating has risen to 89 percent among Republicans (from 82 percent last month), and more independents now disapprove of his job performance than approve. Though Obama's approval rating among Democrats remains high, it has dropped seven points - from 85 percent last month to 78 percent today.

