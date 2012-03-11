MU, KU snag No. 2 seeds, K-State grabs No. 8

Missouri and Kansas will open March Madness in Omaha while Kansas State travels to Pittsburgh.



Kentucky, Syracuse, Michigan State and North Carolina are the top seeds in the NCAA basketball tournament.



Many had predicted that Kansas would get a No. 1 seed but they fell to Baylor in the semi-finals of the Big 12 tournament. This resulted in them being named the No. 2 seed in the Midwest region.

They will play Detroit in Omaha on Friday.

Jeff Hathaway, who headed up the selection process for the NCAA, said on CBS that Kansas was the fifth team overall while Missouri was the eighth.



Missouri, who won the Big 12 tournament, got the second seed in the West region. They open March Madness against Norfolk State in Omaha also on Friday.

Hathaway said the committee really liked Missouri. He said the Tigers are "a great team" who were "very impressive," and achieved quite a bit.



But he said their non-conference schedule wasn't strong enough to warrant higher placement.



K-State will play Southern Mississippi in Pittsburgh on Thursday. K-State is the eighth seed while Southern Miss is the ninth seed.

The Wichita State Shockers are the No. 5 seed in the South Region. They open play on Thursday against Virginia Commonwealth in Portland, OR.



Kentucky, Syracuse and North Carolina earned top seeding despite weekend losses that brought even more intrigue to the three-week, 67-game tournament.

Michigan State earned the other No. 1 seed and was the only one of the four top-billed teams to win its conference tournament. The Spartans defeated Ohio State 68-64 in the Big Ten title game - a contest widely viewed as the game for the last No. 1 spot.

Next up, the NCAA tournament - March Madness - a 68-team free-for-all that starts with first-round games Tuesday. That's the first step en route to the Final Four, which begins March 31 in New Orleans.

Kentucky and Syracuse each enter the tournament with only two losses. Both were shoo-ins for top seeds - selection committee chair Hathaway all but said so last week - though their recent losses certainly will add more guesswork to those millions of brackets being filled out at spring training sites, corporate board rooms and everywhere else across America.

Syracuse fell to Cincinnati in the Big East semifinals on Friday; Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference title game, and the Tar Heels lost to Florida State in the ACC finals Sunday. Combined with Kansas' loss to Baylor in the Big 12 semifinals, this marked only the second time since 2003 that the top four teams in The Associated Press poll all lost in the same week.

Kentucky, placed in the South region, earned the overall No. 1 seed and will open the tournament against the winner of a first-round game between Mississippi Valley State and Western Kentucky. No. 8 seed Iowa State will play defending champion Connecticut. Elsewhere in the South, No. 5 Wichita State plays No. 12 VCU, a Final Four team last year, while No. 4 Indiana plays No. 13 New Mexico State.

On the bottom of that bracket, No. 2 Duke plays No. 15 Lehigh, and No. 7 Notre Dame plays No. 10 Xavier, while No. 3 Baylor plays No. 14 South Dakota State and sixth-seeded UNLV plays 11th-seeded Colorado, which won its way into the bracket by winning the Pac-12 tournament.

In the West, top-seeded Michigan State will begin its quest for its seventh Final Four since 1999 against No. 16 LIU. No. 8 Memphis plays No. 9 St. Louis, as Rick Majerus takes his third team to the NCAA tournament. No. 5 New Mexico plays No. 12 Long Beach State, and No. 4 Louisville plays No. 13 Davidson.

The bottom of the bracket features No. 2 Missouri against No. 15 Norfolk State and No. 7 Florida against No. 10 Virginia. No. 6 Murray State plays No. 11 Colorado State, and No. 3 Marquette will play the winner of a first-round game between 14 seeds BYU and bubble team Iona.

In the East region, No. 1 Syracuse plays No. 16 UNC Asheville and No. 8 Kansas State plays No. 9 Southern Mississippi. No. 5 Vanderbilt plays No. 12 Harvard, and No. 4 Wisconsin plays No. 13 Montana.

On the bottom, No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 15 Loyola (Md.), No. 7 Gonzaga plays No. 10 West Virginia, No. 3 Florida State plays No. 14 St. Bonaventure and No. 6 Cincinnati plays No. 11 Texas, which made it off the bubble.

In the Midwest, No. 1 North Carolina will play the winner of a first-round game between 16 seeds Lamar and Vermont. No. 8 Creighton will play No. 9 Alabama. No. 5 Temple meets the winner of 12 seeds California and South Florida and No. 4 Michigan plays No. 13 Ohio.

No. 2 Kansas meets No. 15 Detroit on the bottom of the bracket, and No. 7 Saint Mary's plays No. 10 Purdue; No. 3 Georgetown plays No. 14 Belmont, and No. 6 San Diego State plays No. 11 N.C. State.

Among the bubble teams left out were Drexel, Miami, Northwestern, Seton Hall, Mississippi State, Nevada and Washington. The Huskies of the Pac-12 became the first team to win a regular-season title in a power conference and miss the tournament.

