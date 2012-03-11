Six injured in dairy spill that closed I-35 - KCTV5 News

Six injured in dairy spill that closed I-35

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

A semi hauling dairy creamer has crashed, forcing the closure of Interstate 35.

A representative for an area ambulance company said one person suffered life-threatening injuries. Five people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover from their injuries.

Motorists posted on KCTV5's Facebook page that the backup is significant. Nicole Nowland said the trailer's cab flipped over the median and impacted both directions of traffic.

The semi crashed before 2 p.m. on I-35 near 75th Street. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed.

Northbound lanes reopened at 3:15 p.m. but southbound lanes remained closed until just after 4 p.m.

