Man sentenced for deadly Fourth of July crash

One man will spend the next 15 years behind bars for a crash that killed a Belton woman and her daughter.

The crash happened July 4, 2011.

Felix Solano-Gallardo aka Luis Solano-Barrera or Luis Solano-Gallardo, 19, admits he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 435 near 63rd Street when he crashed into a car.

Diane Bronson and her daughter Anna were in the car Solano-Gallardo hit and were killed.

Solano-Gallardo admitted he was drunk and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.



