Vehicle driven erratically leads to man with critical injuries

Police were following a vehicle driving erratically when they found a man with critical injuries.

Police noticed a vehicle traveling extremely fast at 2:51 p.m. Friday in the area of 23rd Street and Hardesty Avenue. The vehicle dropped off the victim at Truman Medical Center the man is being treated and is in critical condition.



He is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s.

Information from the driver led police to 23rd Street between Hardesty and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police are looking for a red Cadillac.

Broken glass littered the pavement at the crime scene.

It was initially reported that the man had died at Truman Medical Center, but he is still alive and in critical condition.



If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.



