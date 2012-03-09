Elderly couple injured in eastern Jackson County fire

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a house fire in eastern Jackson County.

The elderly couple are in stable condition after suffering smoke inhalation, according to Fort Osage Fire Protection's chief. Their landlord says they are both in their 80s.

The man woke up before 8 a.m. to flames all around him, according to the couple's landlord, Ed Winfrey.

He jumped out of a second-floor window, breaking his leg. When he realized his wife, who is battling Alzheimer's disease, had not made her way outside, he then crawled into the home to rescue her, Winfrey said.

He managed to drag her out safely.

The home in the 33000 block of East Johnson Road was built in the 1850s and survived the Border War, Winfrey said.

"They say there's going to be a Border War in Kansas City on Saturday," he said. "This one survived the real Border war. But not the fire. The fire got it."

Winfrey couldn't believe the scene he drove up on Friday morning.



"The flames were through the roof and out all the windows," Winfrey said. "It was fully engulfed. You could tell there wasn't going to be anything to save at that point."

The couple has lived in the home for about 15 years.



Numerous firefighters from throughout the area responded, and they had trouble getting enough water to put out the flames.

Fort Osage Fire Protection District Chief John Yocum said the cause remains under investigation. He stressed the importance of having working smoke detectors with working batteries but said it is too soon to know whether that was a factor in Friday's fire.

The couple's dog also escaped the fire.

If you live in the Fort Osage area, you can get a free one through a grant the department received. Call 816-650-5811.

This weekend is spring forward. Yocum said use this weekend to check your smoke detectors' batteries.



Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.