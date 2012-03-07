Police search for subject in shooting - KCTV5 News

Police search for subject in shooting that left victim critically injured

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting that left the victim in critical condition Wednesday. They are now looking to identify and find the person captured in surveillance video.  

Police said the subject seen in the photo goes by Mike or Mike-Mike. He is 17 or 18 years old, about 5'9" tall with a medium build and medium-length braids. Police say he is a light-skinned black man. 

The subject is known to frequent the area of Armour Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

The shooting was reported about 1:34 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Armour and Troost.

Officials said two people were arguing near a bus stop in the area when one sat down at the bus stop and the other shot him multiple times.

The victim, a person in their mid-20s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Originally the suspect in the shooting was described as black man with dreadlocks pulled back, wearing a tan shirt and black jeans.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the area to gather more information about the shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.  If someone can identify the person in the surveillance picture, they are asked to call the KCMO Police Department's Assault Squad at 816-234-5227.

