Arrested: Nathan Smith

Nathan Smith was wanted on an Independence felony warrant for possession of child pornography.

He was arrested by Independence police after a KCTV5 viewer called police with the fugitive's location.

The original incident occurred during 2010 in Independence and involved computer and hard copy pornographic photos of children less than 17 years of age.

Smith's last known address was in Richmond, MO, however his current whereabouts are unknown.

Smith is not currently a registered sex offender.

