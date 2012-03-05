Large firework in Waldo draws police's attention

Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found in the Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City.

The package was found about 3:30 p.m. Monday near 81st Street and Oak Avenue.

Police said a neighbor discovered a large firework near a trash bag in a backyard at 200 East 80th Terrace. Because the homeowner is not present, police crews are attempting to determine whether it's an explosive or not.



Officers blew up the item of concern about 5:40 p.m. After some cleanup, they cleared the scene.



