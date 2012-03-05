Chiefs place franchise tag on Dwayne Bowe

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday afternoon that they have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Dwayne Bowe.

Monday was the deadline for teams to designate a franchise player.

"We felt it was in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs to place the tag on Dwayne," General Manager Scott Pioli said in a statement.

The Florida native was the Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft. He played college football at LSU.

Bowe could be an alluring target for quarterback Peyton Manning if the Chiefs were to lure him to move from the Indianapolis Colts.

Watch KCTV5 Sports for more on this developing story.



