Local soldier, mom to meet Michelle Obama during KC visit

Sgt. Keana Johnson has been to Kosovo and has defended our freedom in Operation Enduring Freedom, but on Monday she will be on the tarmac at the Kansas City International Airport as Michelle Obama arrives in Kansas City for a fundraiser.

A local soldier with the Missouri Army National Guard will get to meet a very special VIP Monday.

Sgt. Keana Johnson has been to Kosovo and has defended our country in Operation Enduring Freedom, but on Monday she will be on the tarmac at the Kansas City International Airport as Michelle Obama arrives in Kansas City for a fundraiser.

Thinking on how she would sum up the experience that she will have later Monday morning, Johnson said it will be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

As a member of the 205th Area Support Medical Company with the Missouri Army National Guard, Johnson has been able to keep a full-time job while defending our country.

During the day, she is the unit's human resource specialist. However, the title she loves the most is mom.

Her 8-year-old daughter, Kyra, and 6-year-old son, Jaylon, will be standing by their mom's side when the plane carrying the first lady lands Monday morning.

Johnson said she hasn't told her kids about what is happening on Monday.

"When they don't go to school on Monday morning, they will be asking where we are going, and I'll just tell them it is a surprise," Johnson said.



Johnson was selected from a list of volunteers.



"The lieutenant colonel here kind of narrowed that list down, cut people and added people. He selected the list basically," Johnson said.

Johnson said when the email arrived in her inbox, and her name appeared as one of the soldiers selected, she thought about the opportunity that lies ahead.

"I was excited because I had my kids on there as well. And I thought it would be a really nice opportunity for them," Johnson said.



Johnson said she has been getting teased in the office about getting the chance to meet Obama, but says it is quite alright. She will take the opportunity.

"It's kind of exciting. I mean you get to meet the first lady that's not an everyday, everybody kind of thing," Johnson said.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.