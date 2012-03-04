Armed man with shotgun surrenders to police after standoff

A standoff ended peacefully Sunday after a man armed with a shotgun surrendered to police.

Police were called to the 8100 block of McGee Street about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in regards to a disturbance. When officers arrived, a female victim stated her ex-boyfriend assaulted her and has been holding her against her will since Friday.

Police said she was able to escape after the suspect fell asleep.

The suspect exited the residence about 1:30 p.m. and surrendered peacefully.

Domestic violence assault and felony restraint charges are expected Monday.

